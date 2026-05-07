The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Lmcg Investments LLC's 8th Largest Position

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,777 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is a founding partner in a new US$1.5B Anthropic-led enterprise AI services firm — a move that could create recurring AI-related revenue streams and deepen client relationships across private-equity and mid-market portfolios. Read More.

Goldman is a founding partner in a new US$1.5B Anthropic-led enterprise AI services firm — a move that could create recurring AI-related revenue streams and deepen client relationships across private-equity and mid-market portfolios. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Goldman’s broader “AI pivot” — firmwide tech overhaul and Anthropic tie-up — bolsters expectations for long-term revenue mix improvement and cost efficiency that support EPS upside. Read More.

Coverage of Goldman’s broader “AI pivot” — firmwide tech overhaul and Anthropic tie-up — bolsters expectations for long-term revenue mix improvement and cost efficiency that support EPS upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman-issued dividend-focused ETFs continue to attract yield-seeking flows in 2026, with some funds advertising high headline yields — this can lift AUM/fee revenue for Goldman’s ETF/asset-management business over time. Read More.

Goldman-issued dividend-focused ETFs continue to attract yield-seeking flows in 2026, with some funds advertising high headline yields — this can lift AUM/fee revenue for Goldman’s ETF/asset-management business over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Securities coverage (and other broker notes) highlighting price appreciation potential for GS keeps buy-side attention on the name; analyst chatter supports demand even if some ratings remain cautious. Read More.

Daiwa Securities coverage (and other broker notes) highlighting price appreciation potential for GS keeps buy-side attention on the name; analyst chatter supports demand even if some ratings remain cautious. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Daiwa raised its GS price target to $930 but retained a "neutral" rating — a modest signal on valuation that is not a clear buy catalyst. Read More.

Daiwa raised its GS price target to $930 but retained a "neutral" rating — a modest signal on valuation that is not a clear buy catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman added senior members to its management committee and named a new CAO — management reshuffles are operationally relevant but typically neutral for near-term stock moves. Read More.

Goldman added senior members to its management committee and named a new CAO — management reshuffles are operationally relevant but typically neutral for near-term stock moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector context (Fed-chair permutations and European earnings uncertainty) remains important for banks: rate/volatility shifts could swing GS’s trading and investment-banking revenue. Read More.

Macro/sector context (Fed-chair permutations and European earnings uncertainty) remains important for banks: rate/volatility shifts could swing GS’s trading and investment-banking revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares (~$9.6M at ~$929), reducing her holding ~62% — disclosed insider sales can pressure sentiment, even if they’re not indicative of firm fundamentals. Read More.

Insider selling: CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares (~$9.6M at ~$929), reducing her holding ~62% — disclosed insider sales can pressure sentiment, even if they’re not indicative of firm fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives reportedly sold shares in early May (media reports of “power trio” sales) — elevated insider sell activity increases headline risk and could weigh on sentiment short-term. Read More.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,488,239.70. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,302 shares of company stock worth $39,938,686. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $926.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.1%

GS opened at $938.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $547.74 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $870.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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