The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Increased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,214 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $67,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after buying an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,254,692,000 after acquiring an additional 194,109 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,005.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,142.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,024.94 and its 200-day moving average is $941.58. The company has a market cap of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $691.30 and a 52-week high of $1,143.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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