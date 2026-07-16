The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,333 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $44,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,282,312,000 after buying an additional 2,448,767 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,921,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 422,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE GS opened at $1,152.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $691.30 and a 1-year high of $1,153.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,029.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $943.28. The company has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,049.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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