The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,277 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $30,712,978. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2026 earnings call highlighted record revenue and earnings, with results boosted by a surge in M&A activity and continued AI infrastructure investment, reinforcing the bank’s operating momentum.

Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2026 earnings call highlighted record revenue and earnings, with results boosted by a surge in M&A activity and continued AI infrastructure investment, reinforcing the bank’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company created a new private markets platform for wealthy clients and family offices, which could expand fee-generating alternatives revenue and deepen its relationship with high-net-worth investors.

The company created a new private markets platform for wealthy clients and family offices, which could expand fee-generating alternatives revenue and deepen its relationship with high-net-worth investors. Positive Sentiment: Broad strength in financial stocks also helped sentiment, as the sector advanced in late trading and supported Goldman Sachs alongside peers.

Broad strength in financial stocks also helped sentiment, as the sector advanced in late trading and supported Goldman Sachs alongside peers. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary on oil, gas, and gold drew attention to the firm’s research franchise, but these macro calls are more likely to influence trading and client activity than directly move GS earnings.

Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary on oil, gas, and gold drew attention to the firm’s research franchise, but these macro calls are more likely to influence trading and client activity than directly move GS earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that the stock is trading near fair value after a large run-up, suggesting investors may be weighing strong fundamentals against valuation concerns.

Multiple articles noted that the stock is trading near fair value after a large run-up, suggesting investors may be weighing strong fundamentals against valuation concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman also announced a proposed preferred stock offering, which is a capital-markets activity that may be viewed as routine funding management rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.8%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,084.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,040.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $691.88 and a one year high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 67.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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