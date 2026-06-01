The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. CICC Research increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,024.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $913.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $892.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $592.17 and a 12-month high of $1,027.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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