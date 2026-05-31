The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stake Cut by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%

GS opened at $1,024.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $592.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,027.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $913.37 and a 200-day moving average of $892.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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