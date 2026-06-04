The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,645 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 193,792 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Home Depot worth $543,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:HD opened at $313.42 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $312.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.79 and a 200-day moving average of $348.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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