The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,962 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,534 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.05% of Kroger worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kroger by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,392,587 shares of the company's stock worth $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 795,700 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the company's stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,317 shares of the company's stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $68.12 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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