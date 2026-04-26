The Kroger Co. $KR Stock Holdings Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,859 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.14% of Kroger worth $54,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,244 shares of the company's stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 85.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 857,667 shares of the company's stock worth $57,828,000 after purchasing an additional 394,060 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 45.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 855,810 shares of the company's stock worth $57,690,000 after purchasing an additional 267,434 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 401.3% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 19,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 64.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kroger Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:KR opened at $67.26 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $76.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.56.

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More Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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