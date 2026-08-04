The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,069 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 788.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

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Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $312.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.53. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.50 and a 1 year high of $382.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.93 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,270. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Krystal Biotech

Here are the key news stories impacting Krystal Biotech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Krystal reported diluted earnings of $1.79 per share , above the $1.73 consensus estimate and up from $1.29 a year earlier. Net income increased to $54.8 million, while VYJUVEK revenue rose 24% year over year to $119.2 million. Krystal Biotech Q2 earnings report

Krystal reported diluted earnings of , above the $1.73 consensus estimate and up from $1.29 a year earlier. Net income increased to $54.8 million, while VYJUVEK revenue rose 24% year over year to $119.2 million. Positive Sentiment: VYJUVEK demand remained strong, with more than 730 reimbursement approvals and over 640 prescribers. The company expects launches in Spain and Italy before year-end and additional marketing applications in the second half of 2026. Krystal Biotech Announces Second Quarter Results

VYJUVEK demand remained strong, with more than 730 reimbursement approvals and over 640 prescribers. The company expects launches in Spain and Italy before year-end and additional marketing applications in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: The balance sheet remains strong, with $1.1 billion in cash and investments. Investors are also anticipating several pipeline milestones, including KB803 corneal-abrasion data in the fourth quarter and additional updates across respiratory, oncology and dermatology programs.

The balance sheet remains strong, with $1.1 billion in cash and investments. Investors are also anticipating several pipeline milestones, including KB803 corneal-abrasion data in the fourth quarter and additional updates across respiratory, oncology and dermatology programs. Neutral Sentiment: Management projected 2026 non-GAAP research and development plus selling, general and administrative expenses of $175 million to $195 million as VYJUVEK expands internationally. Krystal Biotech operating expense guidance

Management projected 2026 non-GAAP research and development plus selling, general and administrative expenses of as VYJUVEK expands internationally. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $119.2 million was below the approximately $121.8 million analyst forecast. That shortfall appears to have outweighed the EPS beat, particularly given KRYS’s premium valuation.

Quarterly revenue of $119.2 million was below the approximately $121.8 million analyst forecast. That shortfall appears to have outweighed the EPS beat, particularly given KRYS’s premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: SG&A expenses increased to $39.9 million from $35.1 million a year earlier. In addition, pricing and reimbursement negotiations in Germany and France may delay international revenue realization, with discussions extending into late 2026 and 2027. Krystal Biotech shares and revenue miss

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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