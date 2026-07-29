The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $176.40 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 192,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $176,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $269.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $337.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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