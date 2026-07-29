The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197,903 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 120,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $107,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,791,193 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $60,059,000 after acquiring an additional 273,684 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 28.0% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,862,006 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $95,963,000 after purchasing an additional 626,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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