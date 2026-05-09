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The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Middleby logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group AG reduced its Middleby stake by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 169,105 shares and leaving it with 218,853 shares valued at about $32.5 million.
  • Middleby beat Q1 expectations, posting EPS of $2.16 versus $1.94 expected and revenue of $839.9 million versus $777.2 million, with sales up 15% year over year.
  • The company raised its FY 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $9.54 to $9.70, supported by record Food Processing backlog and improving demand trends.
  • Five stocks we like better than Middleby.

UBS Group AG lessened its position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,853 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 169,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of Middleby worth $32,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,810 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $194,318,000 after buying an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Middleby by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,424 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $189,749,000 after buying an additional 123,945 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $176,722,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Middleby by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,536 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,394,000 after buying an additional 929,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Middleby by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 697,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,767,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Middleby

Here are the key news stories impacting Middleby this week:

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $164.67 on Friday. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $169.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Middleby's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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