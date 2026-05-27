The New York Times Company $NYT Shares Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,085 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in New York Times were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,769,973 shares of the company's stock worth $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 209,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,613,289 shares of the company's stock worth $264,803,000 after acquiring an additional 425,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 98.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,055,628 shares of the company's stock worth $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,846 shares of the company's stock worth $97,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,588,187 shares of the company's stock worth $91,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,928 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 172,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,778,423.10. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,990. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted NYT as a defensive, “safe-haven” name to consider if investors worry about inflation and possible Fed rate hikes, which could help support the stock. Article Title

Zacks highlighted NYT as a defensive, “safe-haven” name to consider if investors worry about inflation and possible Fed rate hikes, which could help support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: NYT’s sports vertical, The Athletic, published multiple high-interest pieces on the Knicks reaching the NBA Finals, including owner James Dolan’s reaction and live playoff coverage. This could drive readership and engagement, but it is not a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

NYT’s sports vertical, The Athletic, published multiple high-interest pieces on the Knicks reaching the NBA Finals, including owner James Dolan’s reaction and live playoff coverage. This could drive readership and engagement, but it is not a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company also had a steady stream of broad-appeal national, international, and culture coverage, including Iran war updates, Pope Leo’s A.I. message, and political reporting, which may reinforce subscriber engagement but does not appear to materially change the outlook on its own.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Times

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

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