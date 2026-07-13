The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG - Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,944 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of The Pennant Group worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 174.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,394 shares of the company's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,392 shares of the company's stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company's stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Pennant Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.75 million. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group NASDAQ: PNTG is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Pennant Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Pennant Group wasn't on the list.

While The Pennant Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here