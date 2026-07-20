The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Sherwin-Williams worth $221,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $331.57 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $319.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $289.86 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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