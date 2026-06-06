The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,727 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $90,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after buying an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $160.69 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.43. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $197.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 73,786 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,268 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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