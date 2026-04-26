The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,121 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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