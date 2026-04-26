The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8%

TJX Companies stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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