The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 84,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $970,185,000 after buying an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 81.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $462,323,000 after buying an additional 1,433,801 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $155.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The business's fifty day moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here