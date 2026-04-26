The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 3.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $60,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $157.11 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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