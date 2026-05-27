The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $462,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,053,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $197.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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