The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,743 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.21% of Trade Desk worth $38,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark, Guggenheim, Needham, and other firms kept bullish ratings on TTD even after cutting price targets, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Benchmark price target cut article

Benchmark, Guggenheim, Needham, and other firms kept bullish ratings on TTD even after cutting price targets, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Despite the selloff, revenue growth remained solid, helped by AI-related launches, strategic partnerships, and continued strength in connected TV advertising. Zacks earnings article

Despite the selloff, revenue growth remained solid, helped by AI-related launches, strategic partnerships, and continued strength in connected TV advertising. Neutral Sentiment: Trade Desk also held its annual stockholder meeting and approved directors and governance matters, which is not likely to move the stock much. Stockholder approval article

Trade Desk also held its annual stockholder meeting and approved directors and governance matters, which is not likely to move the stock much. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms downgraded or cut targets after the weak guide, reinforcing concerns that ad-tech demand is slowing and agency-client uncertainty is weighing on the business. Analyst downgrades article

Multiple firms downgraded or cut targets after the weak guide, reinforcing concerns that ad-tech demand is slowing and agency-client uncertainty is weighing on the business. Negative Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer and other market coverage highlighted Trade Desk as a lagging name in digital advertising after the earnings miss, adding to bearish sentiment. Cramer red flag article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Cannonball Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Trade Desk from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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