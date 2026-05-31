The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,679 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.19% of Trade Desk worth $35,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Trade Desk by 75.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Trade Desk by 14.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9%

Trade Desk stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Trade Desk's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on The Trade Desk with a sell rating and an $11 price target , implying significant downside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on The Trade Desk with a rating and an , implying significant downside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted The Trade Desk’s decline from being a $69 billion digital-ad leader, reinforcing investor concerns that growth is slowing and the market is resetting expectations. The Trade Desk’s Fall From $69 Billion Digital-Ad Darling

Multiple articles highlighted The Trade Desk’s decline from being a $69 billion digital-ad leader, reinforcing investor concerns that growth is slowing and the market is resetting expectations. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said TTD faces a “new reality” and cited an analyst warning of as much as 50% downside risk , adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. TTD stock faces 'new reality' as analyst warns of 50% downside risk

A separate report said TTD faces a “new reality” and cited an analyst warning of as much as , adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced board compensation changes for new non-employee director Samanth, but this appears to be a routine governance update with limited immediate impact on the stock. Trade Desk Aligns Compensation for New Non-Employee Director

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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