The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,867 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 98,876 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Trade Desk by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,382.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $31.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6%

TTD opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge funds are showing renewed interest in TTD, listing it among top ad‑tech picks — institutional demand supports near‑term buying. Article Title

Hedge funds are showing renewed interest in TTD, listing it among top ad‑tech picks — institutional demand supports near‑term buying. Positive Sentiment: Analysts forecast double‑digit earnings growth for the upcoming quarter, which could underpin investor confidence if results meet or beat expectations. Article Title

Analysts forecast double‑digit earnings growth for the upcoming quarter, which could underpin investor confidence if results meet or beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: Shares recently caught a strong bid during a broader “risk‑on” rotation into oversold SaaS/ad‑tech names, producing a technical rebound that is helping today’s upside. Article Title

Shares recently caught a strong bid during a broader “risk‑on” rotation into oversold SaaS/ad‑tech names, producing a technical rebound that is helping today’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: TTD will report Q1 2026 results after market close on May 7 and host a 2:00 PM PT conference call — a catalyst that can move the stock either way depending on execution and guidance. Article Title

TTD will report Q1 2026 results after market close on May 7 and host a 2:00 PM PT conference call — a catalyst that can move the stock either way depending on execution and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary and market pieces note a mixed short‑term pattern (weekly gains vs longer‑term weakness), suggesting elevated volatility around newsflow. Article Title

Recent commentary and market pieces note a mixed short‑term pattern (weekly gains vs longer‑term weakness), suggesting elevated volatility around newsflow. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street analysts in at least one survey favor rival AppLovin over The Trade Desk, which could divert funds away from TTD in relative‑value trades. Article Title

Wall Street analysts in at least one survey favor rival AppLovin over The Trade Desk, which could divert funds away from TTD in relative‑value trades. Negative Sentiment: Shares have fallen sharply over the past six months and the P/E has compressed, highlighting downside risk if growth disappoints or multiple compression continues. Article Title

Shares have fallen sharply over the past six months and the P/E has compressed, highlighting downside risk if growth disappoints or multiple compression continues. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns — noted in analyst pieces — around leadership turnover and audit transparency could weigh on investor sentiment and valuations until resolved. Article Title

Ongoing concerns — noted in analyst pieces — around leadership turnover and audit transparency could weigh on investor sentiment and valuations until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from larger players (e.g., Amazon’s ad business) remains a strategic risk and is frequently cited in valuation comparisons. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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