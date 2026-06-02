The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,952 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 680,985 shares during the period. National Pension Service's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 929,679 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,291,000 after buying an additional 73,208 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Trade Desk by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company's stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $31.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Key Stories Impacting Trade Desk

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $3,131,112.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,255.70. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,929. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here