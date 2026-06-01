The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455,410 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 167,545 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Trade Desk worth $55,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,382.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on The Trade Desk with a sell rating and an $11 price target , implying significant downside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on The Trade Desk with a rating and an , implying significant downside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted The Trade Desk’s decline from being a $69 billion digital-ad leader, reinforcing investor concerns that growth is slowing and the market is resetting expectations. The Trade Desk’s Fall From $69 Billion Digital-Ad Darling

Multiple articles highlighted The Trade Desk’s decline from being a $69 billion digital-ad leader, reinforcing investor concerns that growth is slowing and the market is resetting expectations. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said TTD faces a “new reality” and cited an analyst warning of as much as 50% downside risk , adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. TTD stock faces 'new reality' as analyst warns of 50% downside risk

A separate report said TTD faces a “new reality” and cited an analyst warning of as much as , adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced board compensation changes for new non-employee director Samanth, but this appears to be a routine governance update with limited immediate impact on the stock. Trade Desk Aligns Compensation for New Non-Employee Director

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,255.70. The trade was a 98.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here