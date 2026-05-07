The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,204 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.9% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 7.6%

DIS opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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