The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,985 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

DIS opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $123.40. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here