The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,659 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 49,463 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here