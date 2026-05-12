The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,793 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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