The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,745 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 27,535 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE DIS opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Zacks.com

Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Article

Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Article

Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Article

Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Article

Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Article

Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Negative Sentiment: News of Disney permanently shutting down a popular section of a park may create some near-term negative sentiment around the parks segment, even if the financial impact is unclear. Article

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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