The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,683 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Up 7.6%

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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