The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Position Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,268 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 16,482 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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