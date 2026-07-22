The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Position Lowered by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 30,820 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3%

DIS stock opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $123.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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