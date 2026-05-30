Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,610 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,125 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $720,576,000 after purchasing an additional 825,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,988,132,000 after purchasing an additional 706,572 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:TMO opened at $492.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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