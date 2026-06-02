Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,756 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.2% of BNP Paribas' portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BNP Paribas' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,762 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

TMO opened at $493.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $480.40 and its 200-day moving average is $533.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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