Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,170 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $515.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $501.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $631.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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