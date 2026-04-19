Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,627 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after purchasing an additional 706,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,087,666 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,789,148,000 after acquiring an additional 150,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721,101 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $631.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.9%

TMO stock opened at $526.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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