Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,594 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.0% of GS Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GS Investments Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

TMO opened at $448.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.41 and a 200-day moving average of $536.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here