Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,314 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,125 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $720,576,000 after purchasing an additional 825,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,988,132,000 after purchasing an additional 706,572 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $526.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $501.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $631.25.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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