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Third View Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,718 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake of 1,718 shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter, valued at about $1.056 million per its Form 13F filing.
  • Several institutions materially adjusted positions — Brighton Jones up 15% to 38,348 shares (~$19.6M), Wealth Group up 283.7% to 24,629 shares (~$13.6M), and Invesco Ltd increased its stake 1,057.3% to 33,063 shares (~$18.2M) — and institutional ownership is 44.58%.
  • QQQ recently traded near $628 (52‑week range $427.93–$637.01) and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 (annualized $2.93, yield 0.5%); near‑term catalysts include Nasdaq strength but risks from geopolitical tensions and inflation data could weigh on the ETF.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $628.38 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $427.93 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $599.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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