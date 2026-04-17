Third View Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $234.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $564.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $241.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.52.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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