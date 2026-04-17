Thomasville National Bank Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,749 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,686 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank's holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.29 and a 52 week high of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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