Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 6,172 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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