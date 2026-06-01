Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,808 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,959 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.21% of Constellation Brands worth $50,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 572.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $175.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $138.78 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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