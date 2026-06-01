Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,971 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. The trade was a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FedEx from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore lowered shares of FedEx from an "outperform" rating to a "cautious" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $400.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 0.1%

FDX stock opened at $412.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $214.82 and a 1-year high of $413.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s spinoff is set to go live on June 1, and Wall Street commentary suggests the separation could unlock value for FedEx’s remaining business by sharpening its focus and simplifying the investment case. FedEx Freight (FDXF) Spinoff Goes Live June 1: Everything You Need to Know

FedEx Freight’s spinoff is set to go live on June 1, and Wall Street commentary suggests the separation could unlock value for FedEx’s remaining business by sharpening its focus and simplifying the investment case. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly turned constructive on FedEx ahead of the spinoff, saying the transaction could unlock more value for the parent company and supporting the stock as a buy idea. FedEx is a buy as freight business spinoff approaches, JPMorgan says

JPMorgan reportedly turned constructive on FedEx ahead of the spinoff, saying the transaction could unlock more value for the parent company and supporting the stock as a buy idea. Positive Sentiment: The new FedEx Freight company is expected to join major indexes quickly, including the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Transportation Average, which could create automatic index-related demand for the spun-off shares and reinforce investor attention on the separation. FedEx Freight Holding Set to Join Dow Jones Transportation Average

The new FedEx Freight company is expected to join major indexes quickly, including the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Transportation Average, which could create automatic index-related demand for the spun-off shares and reinforce investor attention on the separation. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage is also highlighting upcoming earnings and valuation debate around FedEx, with investors weighing whether the stock’s recent momentum can continue after the corporate restructuring.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here