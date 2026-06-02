Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 151.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,177 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 304,427 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bath & Body Works worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,536 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,210 shares of the company's stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Bath & Body Works Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The firm's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered Bath & Body Works from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Further Reading

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