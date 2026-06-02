Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,075,670. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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