Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,062 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.16% of Dollar Tree worth $39,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,811,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 906.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $102,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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